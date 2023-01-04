Truist Financial Corp Buys 24,824 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $224,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 732,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,836,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VIG opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.