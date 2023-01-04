Truist Financial Corp Has $171.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 911,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71,075 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $171,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $199.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

