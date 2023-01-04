Truist Financial Corp Has $322.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,115,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,969 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $322,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

