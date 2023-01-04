Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,241,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,826 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $451,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.2% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 101,637 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

