Truist Financial Corp Purchases 112,450 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,450 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $122,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

