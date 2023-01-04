Truist Financial Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $50.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RIVN. Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 44.43.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 17.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is 27.68 and its 200-day moving average is 31.15. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 17.08 and a fifty-two week high of 99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

