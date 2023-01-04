U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLCA. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

SLCA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $869.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.66.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

