Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Udemy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 268,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,752.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,279 shares of company stock worth $7,232,557 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 182,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.