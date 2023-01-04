Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.60. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

