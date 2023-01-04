UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7-10.7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-2.160 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.

UniFirst Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.50. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $214.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,062,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,913,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UniFirst by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,445,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

