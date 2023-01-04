Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $225,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $207.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

