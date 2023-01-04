UNIUM Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $101.30 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 87.8% against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $101.30 million and approximately $927.22 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $34.83 or 0.00206598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.15797546 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $887.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

