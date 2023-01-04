UNIUM (UNM) Price Reaches $33.12 on Major Exchanges

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 84.2% higher against the dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for about $33.12 or 0.00196594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $96.33 million and $827.70 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.15797546 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $887.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

