UNUS SED LEO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00020846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $2.39 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00450046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000873 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018527 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.50283807 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,192,920.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.