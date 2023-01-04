UNUS SED LEO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $2.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00020964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00453142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018194 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.49646534 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,191,688.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.