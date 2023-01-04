Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.66

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and traded as low as $13.98. Urban Edge Properties shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 24,237 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

