USDD Market Capitalization Achieves $710.39 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $710.39 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00445499 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.02221463 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.66 or 0.30436092 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

