USDD (USDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.28 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. USDD has a market cap of $711.18 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005869 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, USDD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

