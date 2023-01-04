Vai Market Capitalization Tops $55.94 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00005794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $55.94 million and $23,051.30 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

