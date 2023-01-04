VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Lifted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 8.0% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $63,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.