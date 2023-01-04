Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 732,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,836,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

