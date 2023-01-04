Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

