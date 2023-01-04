Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,978,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,889,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

