Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VEA opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

