Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 231,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VWO stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

