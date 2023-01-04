Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Decreased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,585 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,893,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,977 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,835,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,473,000 after buying an additional 1,181,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 839,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 545,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,017,000 after purchasing an additional 467,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. 18,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $79.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

