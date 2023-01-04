Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 910,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $323.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

