Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $316.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $463.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

