Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Reduced by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.23. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

