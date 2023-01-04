Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VNQ traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 141,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.