Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

