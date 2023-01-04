Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
VBK opened at $198.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $283.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.70.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
