Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VBK opened at $198.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $283.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.