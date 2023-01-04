Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.81. The company had a trading volume of 58,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

