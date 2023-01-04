Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.94.

