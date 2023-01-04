Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

