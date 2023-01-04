Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $49.95 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $49.95 million and approximately $709,120.71 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00071805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023485 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003764 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,397,496,923 coins and its circulating supply is 2,396,688,868 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

