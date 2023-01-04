VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 1.9% Higher

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 332,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 168,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

Further Reading

