Venus BUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.75 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178578 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,572,196.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

