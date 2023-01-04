Venus USDC Market Cap Hits $103.94 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.94 million and $10.28 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02178385 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,565,989.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

