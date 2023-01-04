Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 422.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 121.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 419,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.