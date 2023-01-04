Vertcoin Price Up 0.7% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $14,635.20 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,867.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00455992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00891964 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00104228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00603653 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00253214 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,813,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

