ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591,326 shares during the period. ViewRay makes up approximately 2.9% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of ViewRay worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at $906,113. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. On average, analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

