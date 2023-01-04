Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.20.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
