VNET Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,497 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,284% compared to the average daily volume of 831 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNET Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 19,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $862.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $255.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

