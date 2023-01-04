Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $395,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 309.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 443,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 335,278 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,503,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,070,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

