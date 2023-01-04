Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 5,853 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

