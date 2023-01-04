Wade Financial Advisory Inc Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $59.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.