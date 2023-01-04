Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Plans GBX 0.25 Dividend

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Walker Crips Group Stock Performance
Shares of WCW stock opened at GBX 28.64 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. Walker Crips Group has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.42). The firm has a market cap of £12.19 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50.
About Walker Crips Group
