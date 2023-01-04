Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 4.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,729,000 after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.02. 16,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,007. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. The company has a market capitalization of $385.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

