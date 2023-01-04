Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,910 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. 1,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,359. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

